Sahasrabuddhe criticises Maha govt for 'lockdown again' approach, gives 5-point suggestions

He proposed a five-point formula for the government to implement in the state with "back to routine, with caution and discipline" approach. The BJP leader called for strict enforcement of personal distancing at all public places and wearing of masks along with provisions of stringent fine for violators.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-07-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 21:17 IST
Sahasrabuddhe criticises Maha govt for 'lockdown again' approach, gives 5-point suggestions
Many believe that this re-lockdown within just a few days after the declaration of "begin again or Unlock-2" smacks of utter confusion at various levels of the administration, Sahasrabuddhe said. Image Credit: ANI

BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Saturday criticised the Maharashtra government's decision to impose lockdown in certain areas to curb COVID-19 spread, saying this will impact people's livelihood and advised him to stick to reopening of the economy with adequate caution and discipline. In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said people are expressing their "anguish and frustration" at the "lockdown again" policy being strictly implemented in cities like Thane and other cities around Mumbai and Pune.

Many believe that this re-lockdown within just a few days after the declaration of "begin again or Unlock-2" smacks of utter confusion at various levels of the administration, Sahasrabuddhe said. It is believed that these decisions were taken arbitrarily and can be described as a case of convenient safe-play, he said.

The shutdown is either implemented or being extended for varying periods in municipal corporations of Panvel, Thane, Kalyan Dombivali and Mira Bhayandar, all parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and in Pune in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. "Not only traders and shopkeepers but other professionals, industrialists, entrepreneurs and common citizens are inconvenienced due to this ad hoc-ism and inconsistency. Many may face the further loss of livelihood and not just job seekers but job givers will also be facing many more hardships," Sahasrabuddhe said.

Not just the poor but most middle-class families are also facing challenges in making both ends meet, the BJP leader added. He proposed a five-point formula for the government to implement in the state with "back to routine, with caution and discipline" approach.

The BJP leader called for strict enforcement of personal distancing at all public places and wearing of masks along with provisions of stringent fine for violators. There should be a stringent rule for everyone to carry hand sanitizer whenever they move out of home, he added and called for framing of strict rules for maintaining personal distance in public and private vehicles.

Sahasrabuddhe said all kinds of shops should be allowed to operate as per routine in order to avoid crowding in limited hours.

