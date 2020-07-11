Left Menu
Will fulfill responsibility with utmost sincerity: Hardik

He will work to win the confidence of the people and resolve problems, especially those of unemployed youths and farmers, he said. The Congress on Saturday announced Patel's appointment as working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-07-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 23:04 IST
Will fulfill responsibility with utmost sincerity: Hardik
The Congress on Saturday announced Patel's appointment as working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

Soon after being appointed as working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, Hardik Patel said on Saturday that he will fulfil the responsibility with "utmost sincerity". He will work to win the confidence of the people and resolve problems, especially those of unemployed youths and farmers, he said.

The Congress on Saturday announced Patel's appointment as working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. Patel, 26, rose to prominence during the Patidar reservation agitation in Gujarat. He is facing sedition cases in connection with the 2015 agitation which turned violent.

"I am grateful to the party for giving me the responsibility of working president at such a young age. I will fulfil the responsibility with utmost sincerity," he said. "My first question to the (BJP) government is what is it doing for unemployed youths and farmers," said Patel.

"The (BJP) government has failed to fulfil its responsibility. We would win the confidence of six crore people of the state and ask them to join us so that we could work together and try to resolve their problems," Patel told reporters. "Congress will go to the people with greater strength under the leadership of (state unit president) Amit Chavda and (leader of the opposition) Paresh Dhanani," Patel said.

"The BJP government has proved inefficient during its three-decade rule, so people should join the Congress," he said. Patel's appointment comes at a time when eight Assembly seats in Gujarat will have by-elections after respective Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha election recently. Five of them joined the BJP.

Patel claimed that the Congress will win all the eight seats. "We will form the government in Gujarat in 2022," he added.

