Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong govt in Rajasthan should go: BJP

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has declared open rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and claimed that the government is in minority as he has the support of over 30 MLAs in the 200-member Assembly. Asked about speculations that the BJP may support the Pilot camp from outside, party state president Satish Poonia said that "we have all options open" and a decision would be taken based on how the situation evolve and as per the directions of the central leadership.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:00 IST
Cong govt in Rajasthan should go: BJP

The Congress government in Rajasthan should go as it has lost the confidence of people, the BJP said on Monday amid a tussle for power in the ruling party. Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has declared open rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and claimed that the government is in minority as he has the support of over 30 MLAs in the 200-member Assembly.

Asked about speculations that the BJP may support the Pilot camp from outside, party state president Satish Poonia said that "we have all options open" and a decision would be taken based on how the situation evolve and as per the directions of the central leadership. Poonia said that young leaders have always been "neglected and side-lined" in the Congress. Pilot had worked for five years to strengthen the Congress but he was neglected, Poonia added. What is happening in the Congress today is a result of infighting, the BJP leader said.

"The Congress government has lost people's confidence. It should go in public interest. The government failed to keep its promises made to people," Poonia told reporters. "We have all options open. We will follow the directions of the party high command.... We will follow their directions,” he said on what the BJP would do in these circumstances.

On the developments in the ruling party, the state BJP president, who is also an MLA, said that many things were still under a veil and have not come out yet. Congress MLAs on Monday holed themselves up in a resort near Jaipur after a legislature party meeting, where they expressed support for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and only indirectly referred to Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion threatens his government.

A resolution adopted at the Congress Legislature Party meeting urged “strong disciplinary action” against any party office-bearer or CLP member who does anything to weaken the government or the party. Poonia also alleged that government machinery, from collectors to peon, has engaged in saving the government instead of dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

On income tax raids on the premises linked to Congress leaders, Poonia said that it could be a coincidence because conducting such actions require exercise in advance..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G, though timescale unclear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britains 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with Chinas rising economic and technologic...

2nd person of interest announced in death of 8-year-old girl

Images of a second person of interest in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta were released late Sunday as police searched for at least two shooters believed to be responsible for her death. Authorities were also offering a 2...

COVID-19: 2.13 lakh stranded JK residents brought back from rest of country, abroad

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back over 2.13 lakh residents of the Union Territory who were stranded across the country due to restrictions imposed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as per official data. They wer...

19 states have COVID-19 recovery rate higher than national average of 63.02 pc: Centre

Nineteen states and union territories have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 63.02 per cent, the Centre said on Monday, asserting that coordinated steps taken by it along with state governments have contributed to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020