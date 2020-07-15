Maha: Shiv Sena candidates elected unopposed to Thane ZP

Left Menu
Shiv Sena candidates were elected unopposed as the president and vice-president of the Thane Zilla Parishad on Wednesday, an official said. While Sushma Lone became president of the Zilla Parishad, Subash Pawar was elected the vice-president for the second time, the official said. The duo were the only ones to file their nomination and hence, they were declared elected unopposed by the presiding officer and sub-divisional officer Avinash Shinde, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:36 IST
Shiv Sena candidates were elected unopposed as the president and vice-president of the Thane Zilla Parishad on Wednesday, an official said. While Sushma Lone became president of the Zilla Parishad, Subash Pawar was elected the vice-president for the second time, the official said.

The duo were the only ones to file their nomination and hence, they were declared elected unopposed by the presiding officer and sub-divisional officer Avinash Shinde, he said. In a house of 52 members, Shiv Sena has 34 seats, the BJP has 16 and NCP has two, the official added.

