Left Menu
Development News Edition

After bypoll results, BJP will lose power in MP: Cong leader

"After the by-polls, the BJP, which came to power through the backdoor by luring the Congress men, will be out of the government as people will give a befitting reply to it," Patwari told reporters. "A Congress delegation will soon meet the EC officials to demand that by-elections be held in the state immediately," the former state minister said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:38 IST
After bypoll results, BJP will lose power in MP: Cong leader

Accusing the BJP of forming the government in Madhya Pradesh through "backdoor" earlier this year, Congress's state working president Jitu Patwari on Wednesday said that after the results of the bypolls to 25 Assembly seats, the saffron party will again be out of power. He said that the Congress delegation would soon meet the Election Commission (EC) to seek immediate bypolls in the state.

In the 230-member state Assembly, 25 seats are currently lying vacant. Bypolls to these seats are necessitated due to the resignation of 23 leaders from their Assembly membership and death of two sitting legislators. "After the by-polls, the BJP, which came to power through the backdoor by luring the Congress men, will be out of the government as people will give a befitting reply to it," Patwari told reporters.

"A Congress delegation will soon meet the EC officials to demand that by-elections be held in the state immediately," the former state minister said. Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23, after Kamal Nath resigned from the post following rebellion by 22 MLAs of the Congress.

Out of the 22 MLAs who walked away with former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, 14 were inducted into the cabinet by Chouhan. All of them are not legislators at present and will have to contest bypolls. Alleging that the current BJP government was indulging in corruption and luring other MLAs, he said, "That is why, holding by-polls soon is very essential." Referring to Jyotiraditya Scindia's allegations of corruption during the previous Congress rule in the state, Patwari said that the BJP leader was leveling "baseless" charges.

He asked Scindia to provide the proof of corruption in different departments like health, women and child development, and transport, during the erstwhile government. Patwari mentioned these departments as they were held by Scindia supporters during the previous Congress dispensation.

Patwari also alleged that Scindia supporters were given plum portfolios in the Chouhan government as they were aware that they would lose the by-polls. He claimed that the Congress will depute senior MLAs to keep an eye on these departments and their activities.

Replying to a query, he said that former chief minister Kamal Nath is likely to be elected as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. Patwari also hit out at the Chouhan government saying that although the coronavirus pandemic has not come under control yet, the BJP was organising political rallies in the state.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sadananda Gowda discusses issues related to Fertilizers Dept with Sitharaman

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda discussed various issues related to the Department of Fertilisers with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday here in the national capital.Minister of State MoS Mansukh Mandaviya was also present in ...

Kerala Assembly to convene for a day on July 27 to pass Finance Bill

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to recommend convening of the state assembly for a day on July 27 to discuss and pass the 2020-21Finance Bill.The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan decided to recommen...

WHO urges Turkmenistan to take steps "as if COVID-19 was circulating"

Turkmenistan says it has not registered any COVID-19 coronavirus cases, but the World Health Organization wants the Central Asian country to take measures as if it had. Concluding a visit to Turkmenistan on Wednesday, a WHO mission said the...

Study predicts India's population may peak to 1.6 bn in 2048, decline in 2100 to 1.09 bn

Scientists have predicted that the Indias population may peak to about 1.6 billion in 2048, and decline by 32 per cent to around 1.09 billion in 2100, when it is also expected to be the worlds most populous country. The analysis, published ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020