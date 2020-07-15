Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilot involved in horse trading, alleges Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot of involvement in horse-trading with the BJP to topple his government in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:51 IST
Pilot involved in horse trading, alleges Gehlot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot of involvement in horse-trading with the BJP to topple his government in the state. Pilot was removed from the posts of the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday amid a tussle for power with Gehlot.

Pilot's supporters had claimed that he was upset over a notice sent to him by the Rajasthan Police, who claimed to have stumbled on a plot to topple the Congress government. The notice from the Special Operations Group had (SOG) sought time from him to record a statement.

On Tuesday, the CM had accused the rebel leader of playing into the hands of the BJP, which he said wanted a repeat of the Madhya Pradesh episode where the Congress government collapsed in March after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia. In an interaction with reporters here on Wednesday, the chief minister, however, did not mention Pilot by his name but said the "former Pradesh Congress Committee president" was himself "doing the deal".

"Some of our colleagues fell into the BJP trap, became over-ambitious, and got involved in horse-trading," the CM alleged. "We have proof that horse-trading was taking place. Money was offered. And who gave the clarification that nothing was happening? Those who were themselves part of the conspiracy are giving clarifications," he said.

"Our deputy chief minister and PCC president himself was doing the deal and was giving statements that no horse-trading was taking place. What clarifications are you giving when you yourself were involved in it," Gehlot added. The chief minister said the SOG had issued notices even to him after they complained to it that the BJP is involved in horse-trading. Earlier, we had to keep our MLAs in a hotel for 10 days, he said referring to the horse-trading allegations leveled against the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections last month.

While mentioning that he (Pilot) has been a Union minister and the state Congress chief, Gehlot said he would have performed well for the nation had he gone through "struggle in his youth". "Speaking good English or Hindi, giving a byte, and being a handsome personality is not everything. What do you have in your heart for the country; what commitment do you have for the party's policies and programs, this all is seen," Gehlot added, saying he is the chief minister for the third time and struggled a lot in his youth.

Gehlot also said Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and he himself loves the youth. Gehlot also hit out at the national media saying it is supporting those who are "involved in murdering democracy". He said the younger generation in the media should raise a voice if the democracy is being "murdered" "The media should support honesty and truth. Is it not the duty of the media to raise a voice if the democracy is being finished," he said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo hopes China will reconsider threat to sanction Lockheed Martin

Washington USA, July 15 SputnikANI US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press briefing on Wednesday that he hopes China will reconsider the threat it issued earlier to level sanctions against US defence contractor Lockheed Martin. The...

One held in connection with alleged denigration of hymn on Lord Muruga by video channel

One person has been arrested in connection with the alleged denigration of Kanda Sashti Kavacham, a hymn on Lord Muruga, by a video channel on social media, the police said today. The BJP had earlier filed a police complaint against the You...

Coronavirus to ravage economy of Latin America, output to contract 9.1% -UN agency

The coronavirus pandemic will swell the ranks of the poor and unemployed in Latin America and the Caribbean and drag the regions economic output down by 9.1, a United Nations agency said in a report issued on Wednesday.The Economic Commissi...

Double joy: UP twins score same marks in each subject in CBSE Class 12 exams

In one of the most unique coincidences, twin sisters Manya and Mansi Singh, who are residents of Uttar Pradeshs Hathras, have both secured 95.8 per cent and identical marks in all five subjects in CBSE Class 12 exams. This remarkable feat w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020