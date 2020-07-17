Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot's residence becoming centre of fake audio, attempting character assassination of leaders: BJP's Satish Poonia

Reacting to Congress' allegations of trying to bring down the Rajasthan government, state unit chief of the BJP Satish Poonia on Friday said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence is becoming a centre of fake audio, attempting character assassination of leaders.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:51 IST
Gehlot's residence becoming centre of fake audio, attempting character assassination of leaders: BJP's Satish Poonia
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia. Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to Congress' allegations of trying to bring down the Rajasthan government, state unit chief of the BJP Satish Poonia on Friday said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence is becoming a centre of fake audio, attempting character assassination of leaders. "What happened today was shameful for the politics of Rajasthan that the Chief Minister's residence is becoming a centre of fake audio and attempting character assassination of leaders. Attempts have been made to drag central ministers in the matter," Poonia said.

He said, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can go to any extent to save his chair. It is a peculiar thing that they are blaming BJP for their internal fight. They should worry about themselves. They are blaming BJP and central leadership for their internal feud." The BJP leader further said, "In Rajasthan, coronavirus is devastating the state but the government is lodged in a resort. This is unfortunate. If the government has a majority then why are they playing politics."

Poonia alleged that Rajasthan government is using Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to defame the central leadership. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Union Cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma of conspiring to topple the elected government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and subvert the voters mandate.

Surjewala further informed that the Congress has suspended Sharma and another MLA Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement in horse-trading of MLAs and demanded registration of a case against them. "Yesterday, shocking tapes were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma spoke about bribing MLAs and bringing down Rajasthan government. Congress has suspended MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party. The party has also issued show-cause notices to them," Surjewala said.

"We demand Rajasthan government and SOG to register FIR and arrest the culprits as plenty of evidence has surfaced now," he further stated. Surjewala also read out a transcript of alleged audio of horse-trading between rebel MLAs and BJP, stating, "BJP has breached the trust of people. The audio clip reveals horse-trading deal. This is a dark chapter in the history of democracy."

"This time the Narendra Modi government has challenged the wrong state," the Congress leader said. He alleged that the BJP has been "conspiring to topple Rajasthan government and buy legislators' allegiance."

"BJP has played a role many times in horse-trading. It is clear that instead of battling the China issue and coronavirus pandemic, BJP wants to wrest power politically," he added while addressing a press conference today. Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

On July 14, Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

A controversy had broken out in Rajasthan after SOG sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

MUMBAI, Jul 17 ( PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 16, 2020

MUMBAI, Jul 17 PTI Money Market Operations as on July 16, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 272,791.49 3.15 0.01-4.10 I. Call Money 13,200.07 3.5...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India became the third country in the world to record more than one million coronavirus cases, while the list of U.S. states requiring face coverings in public grew as the country reported at least 70,000 new cases, a record daily jump for ...

SC refuses to consider plea seeking monthly aid to SC Bar Clerks Association members

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to consider a plea seeking directions to the Central government to pay monthly financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to each member of the Supreme Court Bar Clerks Association in view of the pandemic. A bench...

COVID-19, electric vehicles to reshape Thailand’s auto industry

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the remaking of Thailands automotive industry, the backbone of Southeast Asias auto sector, as factory shutdowns compound a shift toward electric vehicles.Thailands auto-related businesses, which employ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020