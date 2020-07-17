Delhi BJP protests against ‘huge’ power bill, demands fixed charge waiver
The Delhi BJP Friday staged protests at discom offices across the city, demanding relief for consumers from "huge" power bills being sent to them for the coronavirus lockdown period
Party leaders and its MPs from Delhi participated in the protests and demanded consumers be provided waiver on the fixed charges. "Shops and offices were closed and all business activities were shut during the lockdown. But people are still being sent huge electricity bills including fixed charges by the Kejriwal government. The BJP opposes it and demands its waiver," said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who participated in a protest outside the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) office in Malviya Nagar
Delhi BJP general secretary and convener of the protest Kuljeet Chahal said the 'Bijli Jan Andolan' protests were held in all 70 Assembly constituencies in the city.
