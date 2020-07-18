People of Rajasthan paying price for internal squabbles in Congress: Vasundhara Raje

Left Menu
Former chief minister of Rajasthan and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said it is unfortunate that people of Rajasthan are paying the price for the internal squabbles in the ruling Congress party at a time when there are multiple crises facing the state.

18-07-2020
Former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former chief minister of Rajasthan and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said it is unfortunate that people of Rajasthan are paying the price for the internal squabbles in the ruling Congress party at a time when there are multiple crises facing the state. "This is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan are paying the price for the internal squabbles in Congress. Congress is trying to put the blame of the political crisis in the state on BJP and its leadership at a time when COVID-19 related deaths have crossed 500 in the state and the state tally is around 28,000," Vasundhara Raje said in a tweet.

This is the first reaction by senior BJP leader Raje who has been the chief minister of the State for two terms. "Our farmers' crops are being attacked by locust swarms. The crimes against women have crossed all limits in the state. There is a shortage of electricity in the state and these are only a few problems I have enumerated. For the government, only public interest should hold the highest priority. The state government should think about public for once," she added.

Earlier on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra rejected claims made by Congress party accusing BJP of trying to topple the Rajasthan government by bribing Congress MLAs. "BJP rejects all the baseless allegations being levelled against the BJP leaders by Congress in Rajasthan. Actually, Congress is frustrated as it couldn't put its house in order," said Patra.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. On July 14, Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilize the state government by poaching MLAs. (ANI)

