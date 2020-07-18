Did Rajasthan govt tap phones of politicians? BJP asks and demands CBI probe

The BJP on Saturday asked if the Congress government in Rajasthan resorted to "unconstitutional" methods to tap phones of politicians and demanded a CBI probe into what it called a "saga of illegalities and concocted lies". BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back at the Congress a day after it cited audio clips to accuse some saffron party leaders, including Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, of conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state.

Patra said senior Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Gehlot, have been claiming that these audio clips are authentic even though the FIR registered by police does not say so. "These are serious questions that we want to ask the Congress high command and Ashok Gehlot. Was phone tapping done? Assuming that you've tapped phones, was the SOP followed? Did the Congress government in Rajasthan use unconstitutional ways to save themselves when they found themselves cornered?" Patra said at a press conference.

People of Rajasthan want to know whether their privacy has been compromised, he said, asking if phones of people related to politics are being tapped? "Is it not a case of veiled emergency in Rajasthan?" he asked. Patra demanded an immediate reaction from the state government and called for a CBI investigation into this "saga of illegalities and concocted lies".

He cited regulations governing phone tapping to say that it can only be done by authorised agencies as per due process of law and subject to approved safeguards and a standard operating procedure (SOP). The Congress on Friday demanded the arrest of Union Minister Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to the alleged conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government.

The BJP had described the audio clips as "manufactured". Shekhawat has denied the charge too, saying the voice in these clips was not his. He said he was ready to face any probe.

Patra also insisted that the political crisis in Rajasthan is an outcome of factional feud between Gehlot and rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and noted that the chief minister has said that he was not on "talking terms" with his deputy for 18 months. The two groups had been fighting since the Congress won the assembly elections in the state in 2018 over who would become chief minister, the BJP spokesperson said.

They have been in a "cold war", he said. Scoffing at the Congress' allegation that the BJP was behind the rebellion, Patra cited Gehlot's recent digs at Pilot and said the conspiracy grew within the state's ruling party.

"The political drama unfolding in the Congress in Rajasthan is a cocktail of conspiracies, concocted stories, manufactured lies and illegalities.... The sin was theirs. Conspiracies existed within the Congress," he alleged. The BJP's morality is crystal clear and there is not a taint on it, he claimed, saying the party stands by truth.

The Congress has a history of "phone tapping and bugging", Patra said, and referred to a row involving Pranab Mukherjee and P Chidambaram, both senior ministers in the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government, over alleged snooping. To a question about alleged links of Sanjay Jain, who has been arrested by the Rajasthan police in the case, Patra said he will not reply on "manufactured clips and fictional stories".

The BJP spokesperson also raised the issue of Congress MLAs, who are staying in a Jaipur hotel, allegedly flouting health guidelines on the coronavirus, saying television images have shown them not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing norms. "If lawmakers become law-breakers, then what message will go out to the people.... They are doing what is not allowed to the common man," he said.