Trump will not send federal troops to New York City -Cuomo

He said he would not be sending troops into New York City - he did not say, period, ad infinitum, but he said that we would talk before he did anything," Cuomo told a news briefing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:28 IST
Trump will not send federal troops to New York City -Cuomo
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that President Donald Trump will not be sending federal law enforcement to New York City for now as the city deals with an increase in crime.

"The President and I had a good conversation. He said he would not be sending troops into New York City - he did not say, period, ad infinitum, but he said that we would talk before he did anything," Cuomo told a news briefing. Trump had threatened earlier this week to send federal agents to several U.S. cities and on Tuesday the president said he would send federal law enforcement to Chicago to reinforce the prosecution of criminals in the city.

Cuomo said that if the president were to send federal agents to New York City the state would sue. "I believe it is blatantly unconstitutional," he said.

