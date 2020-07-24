BJP workers gherao BEST general manager

BJP workers gherao BEST general managerPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 00:05 IST
A group of BJP workers gheraoedthe Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport's (BEST)general manager for nearly four hours at his office onThursday seeking suspension of the increased power tariff inthe city
BJP workers led by city unit chief Mangalprabhat Lodhagheraoed general manager Surendrakumar Bagde at his office atBEST headquarters in south Mumbai, officials said
BEST sources said that Bagde did not give anyassurance, and managed to slip out finally through his privatesecretary'soffice.
