Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of GOP convention

US President Donald Trump has announced to cancel the Jacksonville portion of the GOP convention where he would have formally accepted the presidential nomination of the Republican party for the November elections.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2020 05:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 05:42 IST
Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of GOP convention

US President Donald Trump has announced to cancel the Jacksonville portion of the GOP convention where he would have formally accepted the presidential nomination of the Republican party for the November elections. Trump, at a White House news conference on Thursday, told reporters that he took this decision in view of the spike in coronavirus cases in Florida.

“The timing for this event is not right, it just not right with what has happened recently the flare up in Florida to have a big convention it's not the right time,” he said. Trump said he took the decision to protect the people of his country.

“I have to protect the American people; that is what I have always done. That is what I always will do, that is what I am about,” he said after a meeting with his political team at the White House. The US president said the team told him they can "make this (convention) work very easily" and there was "great enthusiasm" for it, but he made the decision considering the safety of the people.

“I said there's nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe whether that's from the China virus or the radical-left mob that you see in Portland where I want to thank Homeland Security and others in law enforcement for doing a fantastic job over the last few days,” Trump said. The once in four-year convention of the Republican Party is held during the election year to nominate its presidential candidate. The convention was originally scheduled to be held in Charlottesville in North Carolina.

The celebration part of the convention was later moved to Jacksonville as the Governor of North Carolina was reluctant to give GOP necessary permission for the mega event that attracts gathering of thousands of people from across the country. Trump is seeking his re-election for his second consecutive four-year term. The Democratic Convention in Wisconsin has already gone in to an almost virtual mode. Former Vice President Joe Biden is the nominee of the opposition Democratic party.

“Leading by example, President Trump has put the health and safety of the American people first with his decision on the Jacksonville convention,” said Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager. “The President has built the most innovative political campaign in history and will provide exciting, informative, and enthusiastic programming so Republicans can celebrate the re-nomination of President Trump and Vice President Pence,” he said.

“We look forward to celebrating the historic achievements of the administration and exposing what Joe Biden is -- the empty vessel, Trojan Horse candidate used by the extreme left to advance their radical agenda,” Stepien said..

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Brooks Brothers enters purchase deal with retailer SPARC

Brooks Brothers said on Thursday it entered into a 305 million stalking horse purchase agreement with retailer SPARC Group LLC, in a move that could preserve the apparel brand as a going concern and help its operations in at least 125 store...

Bumgarner, now in Arizona, opens with familiar foe in SD

Two teams entering the season believing a delayed start and shortened regular season bolster their playoff hopes open the 2020 season Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego in what is being billed as a Cowboy Shootout. Starting for the Ari...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesJohnson rushes to put UK junk food advertising on a diet httpson.ft.com2WQOtXZ Face masks confi...

At Nixon library, Pompeo declares China engagement a failure

The Trump administration took a hammer to one of the most significant Republican foreign policy achievements in the past five decades on Thursday, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declaring US engagement with China a dismal failure. As t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020