Will use Subhash Chandra Bose's weapon on defectors: MP Cong

Rattled by its MLAs crossing over to the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the state unit of the Congress on Friday said it would use the "democratic weapon" of freedom icon Subhash Chandra Bose to corner the turncoats. On Thursday, the Congress saw its 25th MLA leave to join the BJP, a process that started with the resignation of 22 legislators loyal to Congress-man-turned BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in March, which brought about the fall of the Kamal Nath government.

"Congress workers are agitated and will seek an explanation from elected representatives who get sold henceforth. If they (defectors) don't listen, there is the democratic weapon of Subhash Chandra Bose which will be employed. Such people won't be spared by Congress workers," Rau MLA and party's state media department chief Jitu Patwari said. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath had taken a meeting of MLAs last week in which they were made to pledge that they would not desert the party.

However, some five to six party MLAs did not attend, giving rise to speculation that they may also be BJP-bound. On Thursday, the Congress' Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel left for the BJP, making him the third legislator to cross over to the ruling party in less than two weeks.

The effective strength of the MP Assembly is now 203, as 27 seats are vacant, and BJP has a majority with 107 MLAS.