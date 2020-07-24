Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will use Subhash Chandra Bose's weapon on defectors: MP Cong

Rattled by its MLAs crossing over to the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the state unit of the Congress on Friday said it would use the "democratic weapon" of freedom icon Subhash Chandra Bose to corner the turncoats.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:11 IST
Will use Subhash Chandra Bose's weapon on defectors: MP Cong

Rattled by its MLAs crossing over to the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the state unit of the Congress on Friday said it would use the "democratic weapon" of freedom icon Subhash Chandra Bose to corner the turncoats. On Thursday, the Congress saw its 25th MLA leave to join the BJP, a process that started with the resignation of 22 legislators loyal to Congress-man-turned BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in March, which brought about the fall of the Kamal Nath government.

"Congress workers are agitated and will seek an explanation from elected representatives who get sold henceforth. If they (defectors) don't listen, there is the democratic weapon of Subhash Chandra Bose which will be employed. Such people won't be spared by Congress workers," Rau MLA and party's state media department chief Jitu Patwari said. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath had taken a meeting of MLAs last week in which they were made to pledge that they would not desert the party.

However, some five to six party MLAs did not attend, giving rise to speculation that they may also be BJP-bound. On Thursday, the Congress' Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel left for the BJP, making him the third legislator to cross over to the ruling party in less than two weeks.

The effective strength of the MP Assembly is now 203, as 27 seats are vacant, and BJP has a majority with 107 MLAS. PTI HWP LAL MAS BNM BNM

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India extends medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea

India has extended medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea in response to a request received from the World Health Organisation WHO, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. India is sensitive to the shortage of ...

9 fatalities take Bihar's COVID-19 death toll to 221; tally of cases 33,511

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rose to 221 on Friday with nine more people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, while over 1,800 fresh cases took the states tally to 33,511, according to a health department bulletin. Of the fresh deaths...

Thousands of Hungarians march for media freedom after website muzzled

Thousands of Hungarians marched towards Prime Minister Viktor Orbans office on Friday in protest at perceived government attacks on media freedoms, as anger built at the sacking of the chief editor of the countrys leading independent news w...

Brush fire put out in Iranian capital, authorities say

A short-circuit on a power line sparked a brush fire in an eastern neighbourhood of the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday, police and the fire department said, denying there had been an explosion, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020