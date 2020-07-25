Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests decry Polish gov't plan to leave anti-violence deal

Thousands of people in Warsaw and some other cities in Poland protested Friday against plans by the conservative government to withdraw from Europe's Istanbul Convention against domestic violence and violence against women and children.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 25-07-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 02:58 IST
Protests decry Polish gov't plan to leave anti-violence deal
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thousands of people in Warsaw and some other cities in Poland protested Friday against plans by the conservative government to withdraw from Europe's Istanbul Convention against domestic violence and violence against women and children. Carrying signs of the "Women's Strike" rights movement, they chanted "Fight against the virus not against women" as they marched through downtown Warsaw.

They rallied in front of the offices of a Roman Catholic organization of lawyers, Ordo Iuris, that is pushing for the withdrawal. They said Ordo Iuris members are "fundamentalists." Protests were also held in Wroclaw, Czestochowa and some other cities. The government has recently signaled that it plans to leave the convention that was ratified by the previous, liberal administration in 2015. The government and other critics contend the convention goes against Poland's constitution, Roman Catholic family traditions and say it is wrong to link religion to violence against women.

Liberal opposition parties support the convention. The Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence is based on the premise that women are targeted with violence just because they are women. It states that men and women have equal rights and obliges state authorities to take steps to prevent violence against women, protect the victims and prosecute the perpetrators.

One of the provisions that raised questions by Poland's government says that neither culture, custom, religion, tradition or so-called "honour" can justify violence.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi opposes separate deal on jobless benefits

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected on Friday the idea of a temporary extension to enhanced unemployment benefits, which expire on July 31, while Congress continues work on a new coronavirus relief bill.I would be very much averse to s...

Protests decry Polish gov't plan to leave anti-violence deal

Thousands of people in Warsaw and some other cities in Poland protested Friday against plans by the conservative government to withdraw from Europes Istanbul Convention against domestic violence and violence against women and children. Carr...

Storm Hanna set to become hurricane before hitting Texas Saturday -NHC

Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall along the Texas coast either on Saturday afternoon or early evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday. The cyclone is getting better organized ov...

Panthers' Quenneville: Ekblad to play when games count

Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville remains optimistic about the status of Aaron Ekblad despite the defenseman missing his second consecutive practice on Friday. Hell be ready to go for real games, Quenneville said, with the coach notin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020