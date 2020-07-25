Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway reps to visit Venezuela after failed political dialogue -Venezuelan opposition

The visit comes almost a year after the end of an attempt by Oslo to mediate between Venezuela's bitterly divided government and opposition. In a statement, the opposition said Norway had informed it that the representatives would arrive "in the coming hours" and would observe the country's "political and humanitarian" situation.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 25-07-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 03:29 IST
Norway reps to visit Venezuela after failed political dialogue -Venezuelan opposition
Image Credit: Freepik

Norwegian government representatives plan to visit Venezuela again, the South American country's political opposition said on Friday. The visit comes almost a year after the end of an attempt by Oslo to mediate between Venezuela's bitterly divided government and opposition.

In a statement, the opposition said Norway had informed it that the representatives would arrive "in the coming hours" and would observe the country's "political and humanitarian" situation. Norway's foreign ministry last year facilitated several rounds of dialogue between Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition, led by National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido, who is recognized as Venezuela's rightful leader by the United States and dozens of other countries.

The opposition declared those talks dead in September, stating that Maduro - a socialist who is accused of rigging his 2018 re-election vote and has overseen a six-year economic crisis - was unwilling to seriously negotiate for a new election. In its Friday statement, the opposition said it reiterated to the Norwegian representatives that the dialogue process ended last year.

"There is not any dialogue process underway at this moment, and we reiterated to the Norweigian delegation that only free and fair elections can solve this crisis. Neither Norway's foreign ministry nor Venezuela's information ministry immediately responded to requests for comment. Maduro calls Guaido a U.S. puppet seeking to oust him in a coup.

The visit comes ahead of an expected Dec. 6 parliamentary election, which the opposition has warned that Maduro is trying to rig. The government-friendly Supreme Court has ousted the leaders of prominent opposition parties, and replaced them with politicians seen as shadow allies of the ruling socialists. Earlier this year, allies of Maduro and Guaido secretly began exploratory talks about as concerns grew about the spread of the coronavirus in Venezuela.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Mets clip Braves as Cespedes homers in return

Yoenis Cespedes, appearing in his first game in 734 days, hit a home run in the seventh inning Friday afternoon to snap a scoreless tie and lift the host New York Mets to a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves in the season opener for both teams...

China orders U.S. Chengdu consulate shut; protesters jeer Houston closure

China on Friday ordered the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu in response to a U.S. order for China to shut its Houston consulate, where staff packed up belongings watched by jeering protesters amid a sharp deterioration in re...

Obesity increases risks of death from COVID-19 - Public Health England

People who are obese or overweight are at increased risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19, a report by Public Health England PHE said on Saturday as the government prepares to introduce measures to confront the problem. Prime Minist...

Anti-communist protesters heckle staff emptying China's consulate in Houston

Chinese staff departed Chinas Houston consulate to a jeering crowd on Friday after the U.S. government ordered the building closed, calling it a hub for spying on American companies and researchers. About 100 protesters shouted take back Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020