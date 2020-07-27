PM Modi greets Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday

PM Modi greets Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthdayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 10:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday, praying for his long and healthy life
Thackeray was born in 1960
"Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhav Ji's long and healthy life," the prime minister tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
ALSO READ
The mantra to stay relevant in times of coronavirus is to skill, re-skill and upskill, says PM Narendra Modi at Skill India event.
On United Nations' 75th anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to virtually address ECOSOC on July 17
India capable of capitalising skilling opportunities to meet global demand amid COVID: PM Narendra Modi
India-EU summit likely to strengthen economic, cultural linkages with Europe: PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi reviews development work at Kedarnath Dham