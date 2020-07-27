Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's national security adviser has coronavirus

A personal valet to the president and the vice president's press secretary previously tested positive for the virus, which has now infected more than 4 million people nationwide. Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice president are tested for the virus every day.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:31 IST
Trump's national security adviser has coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far. That's according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss it by name.

The White House confirmed that O'Brien has mild symptoms and "has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site," adding that: "There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President" and that the "work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted." The news was first reported by Bloomberg News, which said O'Brien came down with the virus after a family event. A personal valet to the president and the vice president's press secretary previously tested positive for the virus, which has now infected more than 4 million people nationwide.

Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice president are tested for the virus every day.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Construction, beautification work on for Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 cr: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the construction and beautification work is progressing for the Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 crore to showcase the historic city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city to lay the f...

TN vends to continue selling liquor through counters till HC decides pleas: SC

State-owned vends in Tamil Nadu will keep selling liquor as the Supreme Court on Monday extended the operation of its earlier order by which the High Courts restraint direction on counter sale of the spirit was stayed. A bench comprising Ju...

Four new "Ro-Pax" vessels for Assam

Four new Ro-Pax vessels will operate on National Waterways No 2, stretching from Dhubri to Sadiya, for convenience of the inhabitants of Majuli river island and people of other parts of Assam, Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said ...

Govt bans 47 more Chinese apps; most of them clones, variants of apps blocked earlier

India has banned 47 more apps with links to China, most being clones or from the same parent company whose main applications were banned last month, a source said. The banned clones include TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, Shareit Lite and Bigo Li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020