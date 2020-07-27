Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP Anil Baluni invites Priyanka Gandhi and family for meal: Sources

According to sources, the BJP MP invited Priyanka Gandhi for a meal comprising cuisines of Uttarakhand like ‘Manduwe ki roti’, ‘Jhangore ki kheer’, ‘Pahadi raita’ and ‘Bhatt ki churkani’ The Congress leader had invited Baluni for tea after he was allocated the bungalow.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:48 IST
BJP MP Anil Baluni invites Priyanka Gandhi and family for meal: Sources
Image Credit: Freepik

BJP MP Anil Baluni has invited Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family for a 'Uttarakhand meal' once he shifts into his new house, which was occupied by the Congress leader till recently, sources said on Monday. Baluni has been allocated the 35, Lodhi Estate house in Delhi's Lutyens' zone. According to sources, the BJP MP invited Priyanka Gandhi for a meal comprising cuisines of Uttarakhand like 'Manduwe ki roti', 'Jhangore ki kheer', 'Pahadi raita' and 'Bhatt ki churkani'.

The Congress leader had invited Baluni for tea after he was allocated the bungalow. Sources said the BJP MP, in a letter, thanked the Congress leader for the invite. He, however, expressed his inability to move out as he had recently returned home after being treated for cancer. He said doctors have advised him to stay in isolation at home, they said. The BJP MP from Uttarakhand was diagnosed with cancer last year and had undergone treatment in Mumbai for several months. Baluni, BJP's national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP, has been staying in a government bungalow at Gurudwara Rakabganj Road here.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K L-G launches long-awaited Jammu ropeway project

The much-awaited Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism in the winter capital of the Union territory, has been launched by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Monday that has brought a smile on the faces of the people of Jammu. Plann...

Tributes paid to "People's president" Kalam on 5th death anniversary

Former President A P J Abdul Kalam was remembered on his fifth death anniversary with people paying tributes to him at his memorial near here on Monday. His family members and Ramanathapuram District Collector Veeraraghava Rao paid floral t...

Fire breaks out in container yard

Visakhapatnam, July27 PTI A minor fire broke out in two containers with sodium chlorate at the yard of a freightstation here on Monday, a fire service officer said. However, there were no casualties. Property worth Rs 8 lakh was lost in the...

China collecting DNA samples of millions, experts suspect devloping tool for genetic surveillance

Chinese authorities have been collecting DNA samples from across the country to develop a massive genetic database, in a bid to create a new tool for their emerging high-tech surveillance state. In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020