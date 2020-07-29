Trump threatens to 'bring fairness to big tech' with executive orders

Trump threatens to 'bring fairness to big tech' with executive ordersReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:52 IST
President Donald Trump threatened to "bring fairness" to major technology companies through issuing executive orders on Wednesday, as the lawmakers were set to tangle with CEOs of four of the largest U.S. tech companies at a congressional hearing.
"If Congress doesn't bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders. In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it!" Trump wrote on Twitter, a social media company not represented at the hearing.
