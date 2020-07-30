Left Menu
BJP state president Satish Poonia on Thursday said Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi should step down as his political leanings are towards saving the Ashok Gehlot government. "The conversation shows that Joshi’s political leanings are towards the Congress, which is completely against the conduct of the person holding a constitutional post,” he alleged.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-07-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:58 IST
Raj BJP chief seeks assembly Speaker’s resignation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP state president Satish Poonia on Thursday said Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi should step down as his political leanings are towards saving the Ashok Gehlot government. Poonia's remarks were in the context of an unverified video clip of a purported conversation between Joshi and chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot in which he is heard saying that had 30 MLAs left the Congress party, the government would have collapsed. "The conversation shows that Joshi's political leanings are towards the Congress, which is completely against the conduct of the person holding a constitutional post," he alleged. He said it is apparent from the conversation between the Speaker and the Chief Minister's son in the video clip that the constitutional institutions are under pressure as the Assembly Speaker is more concerned about saving the government.

Poonia said it would be better if the Speaker himself clarifies the authenticity of the video clip. "It does not seem appropriate for him to hold this post for the dignity and neutrality of the House. He should step down on the basis of morality," Poonia said in a statement. The BJP leader also said the state government will be responsible if coronavirus infection spreads when the Assembly is in session. During the Assembly session, more than 1,000 employees, 200 MLAs and their staff would be present during the session, he added.

