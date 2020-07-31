Left Menu
Mayawati making statements at BJP's behest, under compulsion: Gehlot

, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged BSP chief Mayawati is making statements over her party MLAs merger with the Congress at the behest of BJP and under "compulsion" due to fear of misuse of probe agencies.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI):, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged BSP chief Mayawati is making statements over her party MLAs merger with the Congress at the behest of BJP and under "compulsion" due to fear of misuse of probe agencies. Gehlot also targeted BJP whose MLA has filed a petition in court against assembly Speaker's decision concerning the merger of six BSP MLAs in the ruling Congress.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot said that BJP saw no problem when MLAs or MPs of other parties joined it. He said BJP justified its actions saying that two-thirds of legislators were joining according to provisions of the anti-defection law.

"In Goa, BJP took 10 of the 15 MLAs of the Congress on the basis of two-thirds. Four MPs of TDP merged with BJP in Rajya Sabha. In Rajasthan, all six MLAs of the BSP have merged the entire party within the Congress. When BJP's merger is right, how is this merger wrong? What would you call it?" Gehlot said. "BJP got 4 MPs of TDP merged inside Rajya Sabha overnight, that merger is right and six MLAs merged in Congress in Rajasthan, that merger is wrong, then I want to ask where did BJP's chal, charitra, chehra go? Is it right to be merged in Rajya Sabha and is it wrong to be merged here?" he added.

Gehlot accused BJP of misusing CBI and Enforcement Directorate. "Behenji has been put at the front by BJP and she is making statements at its (BJP's) behest. The way the BJP is misusing CBI and ED and it is intimidating and threatening...everyone knows what is happening in Rajasthan. We have never seen such a spectacle. She is afraid of it and is making statements out of compulsion," he said.

Mayawati had told ANI earlier that BSP had given unconditional support of all its 6 MLAs to Congress in Rajasthan after elections results. "Unfortunately, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, out of his malicious intent and to damage BSP, merged them with Congress unconstitutionally. He did the same even during his earlier tenure. BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for the time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the Court. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court," she said.

Earlier, the BSP issued a whip to six MLAs, asking them to vote against Congress in case of a no-confidence motion or any proceedings to be held during the Rajasthan Assembly session. The Rajasthan High Court has issued notices to the Speaker and Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, and six BSP MLAs in the state on a plea challenging the merger of these representatives with the Congress party.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot, who were lodged at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, left for Jaisalmer ahead of the beginning of the Assembly session from August 14. The political crisis in Rajasthan has been triggered by differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, who was later removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Fiscal deficit touches 83.2 pc of budget estimates at end-June

The countrys fiscal deficit during the first quarter of this fiscal widened to Rs 6.62 lakh crore or 83.2 per cent of the budget estimates, mainly on account of poor tax collections due to the coronavirus lockdown. Fiscal deficit during the...

Enforcement Directorate registers ECIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report ECIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. ED registered the report after a First Information Report FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajputs fath...

All public servants considered for govt housing whether they have own house or not: Centre to HC

The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it does not discriminate between those public servants having their own accommodation at the place of duty and those who do not while allotting government residences or while permitting th...

Tussle between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police, only CBI can do justice in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Ram Vilas Paswan.

Tussle between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police, only CBI can do justice in Sushant Singh Rajput case Ram Vilas Paswan....
