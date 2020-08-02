Opposition governors urge Buhari, INEC to be unbiased in Edo, Ondo Guber elections

The opposition Governors forum in Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and ancillary electoral agencies to be unbiased in the conduct of the forthcoming elections in Edo and Ondo billed for September and October respectively.

This was part of the outcomes of the People's Democratic Party Governors' Forum (PDP-GF)virtual meeting chaired by its Chairman, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state which was held Saturday.

The resolutions of the meeting were the call for inclusiveness in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the establishment of committees on Legislative Liaison and Legal Affairs.

According to a communique signed by governor Tambuwal, the governors unanimously appealed to President Buhari, INEC and other agencies that would be involved in the forthcoming elections to play an impartial role in" them while urging PDP supporters to stay vigilant and ensure that all votes are counted and all votes count.

While formally welcoming the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki into its fold, the Forum resolved to lend its complete and total support to the PDP in Edo State in order for it to emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election.

It also congratulated Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, on his emergence as the flag bearer of the PDP in the forthcoming October Gubernatorial election in Ondo State and resolved to support him and the party to recover Ondo State for the PDP in the election.

The meeting also reviewed the various Congresses held by the party in all states of the federation and resolved to continue to support the party at all levels to enthrone internal democracy and consequently good governance" in the states its party is in control as well as in all the States of the federation.

Appreciating the roles played by the leadership of the party's National Working Committee (NWC) in the way and manner they conducted primary elections in Edo and Ondo States and the generally rancher free congresses in many states of the federation, it urged the party to continue to deploy conflict resolution mechanisms to resolve any dispute."

The virtual meeting was attended by the governors of Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi Cross River, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, and Zamfara states.

Also at the meeting were the Deputy Governors of Ebonyi state, Barrister Eric Kelechi Igwe, and the Director-General of the Forum, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum.