Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa Congress questions BJP over proposal for new Raj Bhawan

Since Governor's office is not a party to the proposal of new Raj Bhawan, it needs to be seen whether directions came from Prime Minister's Office or Home Minister Amit Shah or was it some casino tycoon himself who submitted a proposal in this regard to the Chief Minister, questioned Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar on Sunday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 02-08-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 13:51 IST
Goa Congress questions BJP over proposal for new Raj Bhawan
GPCC President Girish Chodankar. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Since Governor's office is not a party to the proposal of new Raj Bhawan, it needs to be seen whether directions came from Prime Minister's Office or Home Minister Amit Shah or was it some casino tycoon himself who submitted a proposal in this regard to the Chief Minister, questioned Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar on Sunday. It may be noted that the issue of converting Raj Bhawan into "Casino Bhawan" was raised by Congress on Friday, a day before Raj Bhawan issued a statement on the matter.

"Governor Satya Pal Malik must instruct Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to inform the people of Goa who first floated the idea of constructing a new Raj Bhawan and whether any file notes were moved pertaining to the said decision before the Chief Minister making the public announcement about the same," demanded Chodankar. The GPCC President also charged that the BJP government has asked PWD to make the design of bungalow for Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant alias Babu Kavlekar with a budget estimate of multiple crores. The Governor must call all the files pertaining to various projects pertaining to such wasteful capital expenditure and red flag them immediately, stated Girish Chodankar.

"The Chief Minister should make it clear whether the proposal of new Raj Bhawan was approved by the Economic Revival Committee constituted by the Chief Minister himself after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and whether state's priority is to revive the economy and to get the state out of financial emergency or spend money on such non-priority projects," said Girish Chodankar. "The very fact that there was no official denial on my claim from the government sources proves the fact that BJP considers the state assets including Raj Bhawan as its private property and hence has opened the sale of anything and everything in Goa in the name of heritage. The reaction by BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanawade to my statement was out of frustration and Governor's statement is a befitting reply to Tanawade's stupid attempt of downplaying Congress charge," he claimed.

"Considering the alarming rise in deaths and increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Goa, Governor must once again hold a high-level meeting to unify all government resources and machinery to contain further deaths and spread of COVID-19, as people are living in horror due to failure of defective government," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Release of water by Nepal inundates 61 villages in Bahraich

Over 60 villages in the Bahraich district here have been inundated following the release of water by Nepal from its three barrages into rivers, a district administration official said on Sunday. The release of water has affected over 1.50 l...

Athletics-Lyles says Coleman must be more responsible after missed tests

World 200 metres champion Noah Lyles has said fellow American sprinter Christian Coleman must show more responsibility after he was provisionally suspended for breaching whereabouts rules. Coleman, the 100m world champion, narrowly escaped ...

Rama's ideas were secular in origin, Naidu says quoting Vedic scholar ahead of temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Ahead of bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday that through this historic event the country is bringing the glory of the past alive and enshrining the values cherished by its people. On a ...

Assam allows inter-district travel on 2 days of week; night

The Assam government has issued a new set of guidelines, allowing inter-district movement on two days of the week, and hundred per cent office attendance from Monday to Friday. Night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am on all days and total lockdown o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020