Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House Chief of Staff Meadows says U.S. will hold election on Nov. 3 -CBS interview

Asked if it were irresponsible for Trump to float the idea, Meadows skirted the question, saying "It is responsible for him to say that if we try to go to 100% universal mail-in ballots, will we have an election result on November 3?

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:07 IST
White House Chief of Staff Meadows says U.S. will hold election on Nov. 3 -CBS interview
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RepMarkMeadows)

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday that the United States will hold an election on Nov. 3 and that President Donald Trump was raising concerns about mail-in ballots when he floated the idea of delaying the U.S. vote.

"We're going to hold an election on November 3 and the president is going to win," Meadows said on CBS' "Face the Nation." Trump on Thursday raised the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 U.S. elections, a proposal that was immediately rejected by both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in Congress - the sole branch of government with the authority to make such a change.

Critics and even Trump's allies dismissed the notion as an unserious attempt to distract from devastating economic news, but some legal experts warned that his repeated attacks could undermine his supporters' faith in the election process. The Republican president has been trying to undermine confidence in mail-in balloting, claiming repeatedly and without evidence that it would lead to widespread voter fraud.

Meadows took up his boss's cause on Sunday, warning that mail-in ballots must be handled properly without providing evidence that they have not been in the past. Asked if it were irresponsible for Trump to float the idea, Meadows skirted the question, saying "It is responsible for him to say that if we try to go to 100% universal mail-in ballots, will we have an election result on November 3? Now I would suggest we wouldn't even have it on January 1."

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 4 dead, 1 injured as truck hits car in Buldhana

Four persons were killed and oneseriously injured on Sunday evening after a container truckhit their car on national highway 6 in Maharashtras Buldhana,police saidThe car was going towards Akola when a container truckheading towards Khamgao...

Heavy rains forecast in Kerala this week; Low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal

Several parts of Kerala received rains on Sunday under the influence of the South West monsoon as the Met office forecast heavy showers over the next few days with a low pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal. Thalassery in Kannu...

Motor racing-Hamilton limps to record British GP win after late puncture

A lucky Lewis Hamilton limped home to a record seventh British Grand Prix victory with his heart in his mouth, a prayer on his lips and three wheels on his car after a last-lap puncture on Sunday.In an astonishing end to a race he had domin...

1 killed, 18 injured in car bomb blast at Jalalabad prison's entrance gate

One person has been killed and 18 people have been injured in a car bomb blast that exploded at the entrance gate of the Jalalabad prison. TOLO news quoted a spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani, as saying, 1 person was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020