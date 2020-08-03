Federal Communications Commission chair says agency will take public comment on Trump social media petition

Federal Communications Commission chair says agency will take public comment on Trump social media petitionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:11 IST
The Federal Communications Commission will take public comment for 45 days on a petition filed by the Trump administration seeking new transparency rules in how social media companies moderate content, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on Monday.
Pai rejected calls from Democrats that he summarily dismiss the petition without public comment. The decision came after President Donald Trump directed the Commerce Department to file the petition after Twitter in May warned readers to fact-check his posts about unsubstantiated claims of fraud in mail-in voting.
