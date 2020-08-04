Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindutva now basic coat on canvas of Indian politics: Govindacharya

Hindutva is now the "basic coat on the canvas of polity" and political parties subscribing to its various shades may be vying for power in future as socialism and secularism are no longer the pivot of politics, former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:13 IST
Hindutva now basic coat on canvas of Indian politics: Govindacharya

Hindutva is now the "basic coat on the canvas of polity" and political parties subscribing to its various shades may be vying for power in future as socialism and secularism are no longer the pivot of politics, former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya said on Tuesday. A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the ground-breaking ceremony for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Govindacharya, once a powerful BJP general secretary, underscored its significance, saying this marks the return of national politics to its "roots" of Hindutva which, he added, remained at the margins for decades before going from strength to strength 2010 onwards.

As "special assistant" to the then BJP president L K Advani during 1988-91, Govindacharya is considered a key figure in planning the "Rath Yatra" taken out by Advani in 1990 which had propelled the Ram Janmbhoomi movement and consequently the party to the centrestage of Indian politics. Speaking to PTI, he noted that Congress leaders like Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath have now been speaking in favour of the temple's construction, and said this signals that even many opposition leaders understand the issue's ideological and emotional significance to the masses.

To a question, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embraced Hindutva, and people in turn have embraced him." The Congress under Sonia and Rahul Gandhi "declined" and became "discredited" by antagonising masses, he claimed, adding that a big part of the credit for the BJP's rise should be given to opposition parties. The Congress should return to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, he said, observing that Indira Gandhi was much "wiser" to Hindutva sentiments after her return to power in 1980 following her party's big defeat in 1977.

"Many pro-Hindutva or Hindutva-subscribing political groups may vie in competition for supremacy and a better slice of gains in future. The basic coat on the canvas of polity is Hindutva now," Govindacharya, the BJP general secretary (organisation) between 1991-2000, said. He has since cut his ties with active politics and is associated with groups advocating nationalist and swadesi causes.

As socialism and secularism were the pivot of politics between 1952-80 and 1980-2010 respectively, Hindutva has now come to acquire the same dominance, he said. Asked about criticism that some groups, especially minorities, have about Hindutva, he defended the ideology, saying it is "non-adversarial, comprehensive and has respect for all modes of worship". Govindacharya, 77, however cautioned that the BJP's dominance in future cannot be taken for granted as it will depend much on the party's emotional commitment to its ideology and value-based politics. This will also depend on how opposition parties' adapt to the turn in politics, he noted.

Power has its "intoxicating" ingredients, and the BJP's skills and commitment will be tested, he said. "Only future will tell if the party sticks to its values and undergoes Congress-isation," he said. The Ram Janmbhoomi movement mobilised the masses because of its emotional resonance, he said, adding that many groups outside politics played important roles in shaping the Hindutva movement.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Disposed PPE could be turned into biofuel, say Indian scientists

Indian scientists have suggested a method to convert the plastic used in personal protective equipment PPE into renewable liquid fuels, an advance that could help mitigate the problem of dumped PPE, currently being disposed of at unpreceden...

India is conducting 479 tests per day per million population for detection of COVID-19: Health ministry.

India is conducting 479 tests per day per million population for detection of COVID-19 Health ministry....

Need long-term policy to boost oil palm cultivation in India: OPDPA

A long-term policy is required to encourage oil palm cultivation in India as the country is currently dependent on imports, processors body OPDPA said on Tuesday. The Oil Palm Developers And Processors Association OPDPA said there is a huge...

IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram appointed Deputy Secretary in PMO

IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Ministers Office PMO, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on TuesdayRam, a 2008 batch IAS officer, is serving in his cadre state MaharashtraHe has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020