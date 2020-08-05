Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump campaign sues Nevada over mail-in ballots, asserting 'inevitable' fraud

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and the national Republican Party have sued Nevada to block a new law that will send a mail-in ballot to every registered voter ahead of November's election. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims the Democratic-sponsored legislation will result in "inevitable" voter fraud.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:43 IST
Trump campaign sues Nevada over mail-in ballots, asserting 'inevitable' fraud
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and the national Republican Party have sued Nevada to block a new law that will send a mail-in ballot to every registered voter ahead of November's election.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims the Democratic-sponsored legislation will result in "inevitable" voter fraud. Trump, a Republican, faces Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 contest. Nevada is among eight states that plan to mail every voter a ballot. Election officials in most states have encouraged at-home voting as the highly contagious nature of the novel coronavirus has made voting in person a concern.

In an interview on Fox News on Wednesday, Trump sought to draw a distinction between the security measures involved in absentee voting versus mail-in voting, though election experts have said there is essentially no distinction. "Absentee is ok because you have to go through a process," he said. "What they're going to do is blanket the state. Anybody who ever walked, frankly, will get one."

The president, who has voted by mail in Florida, said that state's system is more trustworthy because it has had "two good governors." Florida's current governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, is a staunch Trump ally; Nevada's governor, Democrat Steve Sisolak, is a Trump critic. Trump has repeatedly claimed that voting by mail, which is expected to increase dramatically this fall due to the pandemic, is susceptible to large-scale fraud. Experts say voter fraud of any kind is exceedingly rare in the United States.

The lawsuit said Nevada's new law is unconstitutional because it effectively extends the date of the election by mandating that ballots received up to three days afterward should be counted, even if they lack a postmark. The complaint cited recent New York congressional primary elections, which are still being tabulated weeks after election day, as evidence of the "chaos" the law will create.

In a statement on Monday after signing the bill, Sisolak said it would protect Nevadans and "safeguard their right to make their voices heard."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

1.78 lakh smartphones to be given to class 12 students by Nov: Pb Cabinet

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday paved the way for distribution of 1.78 lakh smartphones to class 12 students of state government schools by November. The distribution of the first batch of 50,000 phones, which has already been received by t...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. private payrolls growth slows sharply, trade deficit shrinks

U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in July as companies exhausted loans to help with wages and new COVID-19 infections flared up across the country, supporting the view that the nascent economic recovery was falter...

Doctors say Turkish COVID-19 outbreak worse than reported as hospitalisations swell

Doctors in Turkeys coronavirus hotspots say hospitals are filling up with more cases than are reflected in the official nationwide count, which resurged above 1,000 this week.Intensive care units ICUs and emergency rooms in hospitals set as...

Testing centre queues fuel criticism over France's COVID strategy

The French government was under fire on Wednesday over its free-for-all COVID-19 testing policy as queues snaked out of some testing centres in Paris and at sites across the country amid a flare-up in infections. One leading federation of l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020