Trump says he will 'probably' give Republican nomination speech from White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:01 IST
Trump says he will 'probably' give Republican nomination speech from White House
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will probably give his Republican presidential nomination speech live from the White House, although the plans have not been confirmed yet. "We're thinking about it. We're thinking about doing it from the White House," he said in an interview with Fox News. " It's the easiest alternative. It would be by far the least expensive from the country's standpoint."

"I'll probably do mine live from the White House." He said that plan was not firm because somebody had difficulty with it, but did not elaborate.

The coronavirus outbreak in the United States, where deaths have been averaging more than 1,000 a day in recent weeks, has thrown several wrenches into the Republican Party's plans for its nominating convention, initially set for Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump already moved part of the convention from North Carolina to Florida because of restrictions on gathering due to the virus, but the surge in cases had led some Republicans to pull out of attending the Florida event.

Last month, Trump said he would no longer hold part of the nominating convention in Jacksonville, Florida, in August because of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

