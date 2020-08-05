Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK politicians express disappointment on Twitter on first anniversary of revocation of special status

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:28 IST
JK politicians express disappointment on Twitter on first anniversary of revocation of special status

A number of mainstream politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, who were prevented by authorities from meeting to hold a discussion on the first anniversary of the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state, took to social media to express their disappointment. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had called an all-party meeting at his Gupkar Road residence here on Wednesday but the authorities did not allow leaders to reach the meeting citing pandemic-related restrictions. BJP's Kashmir unit celebrated the "historic day" and distributed sweets among its workers at the party headquarters at Jawahar Nagar in the Civil Lines area of Srinagar town, pictures of which were uploaded online by local journalists.

Taking note of the pictures of BJP leaders exchanging sweets, Abdullah's son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "BJP displaying its hypocrisy. They can gather and celebrate. The rest of us can't even meet to discuss what’s happening in JK." After the meeting called by his father could not take place, Omar tweeted, "One year on, this is Gupkar road today - police vehicles opposite our gates, concertina wire strung across the road at regular intervals and no vehicles allowed. My father had called a meeting of leaders of MAINSTREAM parties to deliberate on the current situation". In a veiled reference to an earlier statement by BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav that politicians should step up their activities, Omar said, "Clearly the meeting is not being allowed to go ahead. The BJP gets to announce a 15 day celebration to mark 5th Aug and a handful of us aren’t allowed to meet on my father's lawn. So much for BJP national leaders wondering why there is no political activity".

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, whose twitter handle is being operated by her daughter Iltija, said on the micro blogging site, "until the restoration of the special position of Jammu and Kashmir, August 5 will be observed as Black Day. This is the issue of our identity and existence, this is the battle of all of us that we have to fight collectively." She also posted a picture of four PDP workers staging a protest outside the party office in Srinagar after which it was sealed by the authorities. "Despite the stringent and unofficial curfew, a handful of PDP workers managed to stage a protest in Srinagar today. The number might seem insignificant but symbolises how tough it is for the people of JK to peacefully protest," she tweeted.

Taking a dig at the authorities, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami tweeted, "locks on gates, lock downs as celebrations and lies as defences has been the hallmark of last year. Today, political leaders were supposed to meet at Dr Farooq Abdullah's residence to discuss the political challenges the region is facing. But unfortunately, we were not allowed." Omar replied to him by tweeting, "not to worry Tarigami Sb some senior journalists have been parachuted into Srinagar to tell the nation how normal everything is. I suppose in a sense they are correct because this IS the new normal for 'new Kashmir'." People's Conference chairman Sajjad Lone, whose party was an alliance partner in the last government of the erstwhile state, tweeted, "sadness and emptiness billow amongst the vast swathes of helplessness and hopelessness. It is faceless. The newness is eerie and scary. The trees, the birds, the gaiety of summer seem all caged. What a sad day. What a sad reminder." JK BJP's spokesperson Altaf Thakur hit out at parties like National Conference and PDP which have termed August 5 as "black day", claiming these parties were sympathisers of ISIS. "Those who are in love with 'black' are sympathisers of ISIS. Today is a colourful day and it is an ideological battle between black and colourful forces. The colourful forces will emerge victorious. They (opponents) should think what they are supporting," he said.

Thakur said the abrogation of Article 370 last year was "the only operation in the history in which not a single bullet was fired, not a single stone was pelted"..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SoftBank-backed BigCommerce shares jump nearly three-fold in Nasdaq debut

SoftBank-backed BigCommerce Holdings Incs shares jumped nearly three-fold on their blockbuster debut on Nasdaq on Wednesday, as the IPO market surges ahead after the COVID-19 pandemic placed many debuts on hold earlier this year.BigCommerce...

National Health Mission employees in Kerala get pay hike

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 5 PTI The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to increase the remuneration of the National Health Mission NHM employeesboth on contract and on a daily basis in addition to incentives and risk allowances. The state...

WTF Sports appoints Harmanpreet Kaur, Suresh Raina as brand ambassadors

Fantasy sports gaming platform WTF Sports on Wednesday said it has appointed cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Suresh Raina as its brand ambassadors. Raina is also joining the brand as a strategic partner, WTF Sports said in a statement. T...

Canara Bank reports Q1 net profit of Rs 406 cr on higher interest income

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 406 crore for the June quarter, helped by improvement in net interest income. The bank amalgamated Syndicate Bank with itself effective April 1, 2020. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020