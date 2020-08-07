No Headline

No HeadlinePTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 07:43 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 07:43 IST
US President Donald Trump signs executive orders banning Chinese apps like TikTok and WeChat.
US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders banning popular Chinese apps like TikTok and WeChat, terming them a threat to the national security and to the countrys economy. The ban comes into effect in 45 days, Trump said in his t...
