Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes sanctions on Hong Kong's Lam, other officials over crackdown

Peter Harrell, a former U.S. official and sanctions expert at the Center for a New American Security, said the latest action, taken via Trump's executive orders on TikTok and WeChat and sanctions over China's alleged abuses against Muslims, showed a "dramatic escalation in U.S. policy towards China." The Hong Kong move could cause angst among banks, Harrell said, as they try to determine what transactions would be allowed under the sanctions, even though the action did not appear to block dealings with the Hong Kong government.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:39 IST
U.S. imposes sanctions on Hong Kong's Lam, other officials over crackdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the territory's current and former police chiefs and eight other top officials for what Washington says is their role in curtailing political freedoms in the territory. The sanctions were imposed under an executive order President Donald Trump signed last month to punish China for its moves against dissent in Hong Kong and are the latest dramatic action by his administration against Beijing in the run-up to his November re-election bid.

As well as Lam, the sanctions target Hong Kong Police commissioner Chris Tang and his predecessor Stephen Lo; John Lee Ka-chiu, Hong Kong's secretary of security, and Teresa Cheng, the justice secretary. Among six other officials targeted were Luo Huining, mainland China's top official in Hong Kong, and Xia Baolong, the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing.

The Treasury Department said Beijing's imposition of "draconian" national security legislation had undermined Hong Kong's autonomy and set "the groundwork for censorship of any individuals or outlets that are deemed unfriendly to China." "Carrie Lam is the chief executive directly responsible for implementing Beijing's policies of suppression of freedom and democratic processes," it said.

In a separate statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the moves "send a clear message that the Hong Kong authorities' actions are unacceptable" and in contravention of China's "one country, two systems" commitments. "We will not stand by while the people of Hong Kong suffer brutal oppression at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party or its enablers," he added in a tweet.

The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of the officials and generally bar Americans from doing business with them. U.S.-China tensions have been increasing daily and ties have deteriorated to what analysts say is their worst level in decades.

China's foreign ministry said on Friday it firmly opposes executive orders that Trump announced this week to ban U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of the WeChat and TikTok apps. Trump responded to Beijing's new national security law for Hong Kong by ordering an end to the privileged status the former British colony has enjoyed under U.S. law compared with the mainland, prompting Beijing to accuse Washington of "gangster logic and bullying behavior."

A source familiar with the matter said U.S. deliberations on the sanctions intensified after Lam postponed a Sept. 6 election to Hong Kong's legislature by a year because of a rise in coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition that had hoped to make huge gains. Peter Harrell, a former U.S. official and sanctions expert at the Center for a New American Security, said the latest action, taken via Trump's executive orders on TikTok and WeChat and sanctions over China's alleged abuses against Muslims, showed a "dramatic escalation in U.S. policy towards China."

The Hong Kong move could cause angst among banks, Harrell said, as they try to determine what transactions would be allowed under the sanctions, even though the action did not appear to block dealings with the Hong Kong government. "Given the range of people here ... banks are going to have to figure out what exactly their risk tolerance for transactions with the government are, how can they be sure that some transaction they're doing is not somehow prohibited because it's at Carrie Lam's request," he said.

On Wednesday, Trump said U.S. stock exchanges would likely pick up more business after he ended Hong Kong's special status. "Hong Kong will not be a successful exchange anymore... we're going to make a lot more money now," he told Fox News.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha allows private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients

The Odisha government on Friday allowed private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in the wake of the surge in cases, as per an order. The government, however, cautioned these hospitals not to collect exorbitant fees and warned of strict ...

Gunmen kill about 20 in attack in eastern Burkina Faso

Unidentified gunmen killed about 20 people in an attack on a cattle market in eastern Burkina Faso on Friday, the government said in a statement.No one claimed responsibility for the attack in the village of Fada NGourma. Reporting By Thiam...

U.N. agencies scramble to help Beirut warehouse blast victims

The deadly warehouse blast in Beirut this week devastated Lebanons already faltering healthcare system and U.N. agencies are scrambling to support hundreds of thousands of people, officials said on Friday.The United Nations announced an add...

From Virat to Pathan, cricket fraternity expresses shock over Kozhikode plane crash

Praying for those affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode, said Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Friday after an Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode. Kohli t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020