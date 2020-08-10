COVID-19 situation in Maha serious, says Fadnavis
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the COVID-19 situation in his state was serious and it accounted for 42 per cent of all deaths nationwide due to the infection.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 16:06 IST
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the COVID-19 situation in his state was serious and it accounted for 42 percent of all deaths nationwide due to the infection. Fadnavis, leader of opposition in the Assembly in the neighboring state, was in Goa to pay a courtesy visit to Chief Minister and party colleague Pramod Sawant.
Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra must increase testing and set up more isolation facilities. He said RT-PCR and antigen tests must be carried out in correction proportion for effective detection of COVID-19 cases.
