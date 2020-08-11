Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. appeals court rehears Trump ex-aide Flynn's bid to end criminal case

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday considered whether a federal judge must honor the highly unusual request by President Donald Trump's administration to drop the criminal case against his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:18 IST
U.S. appeals court rehears Trump ex-aide Flynn's bid to end criminal case

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday considered whether a federal judge must honor the highly unusual request by President Donald Trump's administration to drop the criminal case against his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Ten judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit were hearing arguments in the politically charged case after a three-judge panel, in a 2-1 ruling on June 24, directed U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to grant the Justice Department's motion to clear Flynn.

As the hearing got underway, Sidney Powell, Flynn's lawyer, accused Sullivan of "usurping" the job of a prosecutor and said the judge "impermissibly sallied forth to right the wrongs that he perceived." Democrats and other critics have accused Attorney General Bill Barr of protecting Trump's friends and allies in this and other high-profile criminal cases, warping the rule of law. Trump on July 10 also commuted the prison sentence of his friend and adviser Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, was charged under former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that detailed Moscow's election meddling. Flynn pleaded guilty two times to lying to the FBI about his conversations concerning U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow under President Barack Obama with Russia's then-ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, before Trump took office in 2017. Sullivan asked the full D.C. Circuit court to reconsider the three-judge panel's ruling, saying the Justice Department's move to clear Flynn was unprecedented and had to be carefully scrutinized. Sullivan has said he cannot act simply as a "rubber stamp" for the department.

After pleading guilty, Flynn changed course and switched lawyers to pursue a scorched-earth tactic that accused the FBI of setting him up. Tuesday's arguments were being heard by 10 of the D.C. Circuit's 11 active judges. Judge Gregory Katsas, a Trump appointee who previously served in the White House Counsel's office, recused himself.

The judges will either rule to allow Sullivan to hear arguments on the Justice Department's request to dismiss the charges, or rule against the judge and order an end the case. The D.C. Circuit's decision then potentially could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Flynn joined Trump's 2016 campaign and at the Republican National Convention that year led chants of "Lock her up," referring to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Trump fired Flynn after only 24 days as national security adviser when it emerged that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI about his Kislyak dealings.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Phalada Organic aims to become Rs 100 cr company by end of 2021

Bengaluru-based Phalada Organic Consumer Products on Tuesday said it aims to become a Rs 100 crore company by end of 2021 amid rise in demand for organic products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, which sells about 145 products und...

French privacy watchdog opens investigation into TikTok

Frances data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Tuesday that it was making preliminary investigations into TikTok after it received a complaint in May against the Chinese-owned video-sharing app. TikTok, owned by Chinas ByteDance, is already und...

France extends ban on mass gatherings ban to Oct. 30 - PM

France is extending a ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to Oct. 30 as coronavirus infections rise sharply, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday. Castex told a news conference that the coronavirus situation in France h...

HC seeks Maha govt's reply to parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra governments response to a petition filed by former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, seeking emergency parole to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother. The court,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020