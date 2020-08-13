Left Menu
Israel's Netanyahu hails deal with UAE as "historic"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday a U.S.-brokered deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates represented a "historic day" for his country. The agreement, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, broke new ground in Israel's outreach to Gulf Arab countries with a common fear of Iran's regional influence.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday a U.S.-brokered deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates represented a "historic day" for his country.

The agreement, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, broke new ground in Israel's outreach to Gulf Arab countries with a common fear of Iran's regional influence. But Israel's agreement, according to White House officials, to suspend de facto annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank posed a measure of political risk at home for Netanyahu, who had pledged to carry out the step.

"I will make a special announcement at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) with more details about this historic day for the State of Israel," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter. His office had previously said he would hold a news conference at 1600 GMT.

A senior Israeli official said applying Israeli sovereignty to areas of the West Bank - territory Palestinians seek for a state along with Gaza and East Jerusalem - was still on the agenda. But the official said: "The Trump administration asked us to temporarily suspend the (sovereignty) announcement so that the historic peace agreement with the UAE can be implemented."

