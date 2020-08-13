Vasundhara Raje calls on Rajasthan Governor

Vasundhara Raje calls on Rajasthan GovernorPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:23 IST
BJP's national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday called on Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.
A Raj Bhawan spokesperson said it was a "courtesy meeting" between the two leaders.
Raje met the Governor on the eve of Rajasthan assembly session slated to begin from Friday. Raje also attended the BJP legislature party meeting in the party office on Thursday.
