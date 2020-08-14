Modi's tenure underscores his political maturity, capability to take all along: Nadda

Left Menu
Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has served the longest tenure as an elected head of a government, including his term as chief minister, among all PMs, BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday asserted it underscores his political maturity and ability to represent all sections of society.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:05 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has served the longest tenure as an elected head of a government, including his term as chief minister, among all PMs, BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday asserted it underscores his political maturity and ability to represent all sections of society. This also shows his capability to take along everyone, he said. "We are fortunate that the BJP and the country have such a strong leadership. Under Modi's leadership, the BJP formed government in Gujarat thrice and in the country twice with strong majority," Nadda said in a statement. Modi is the only leader who has, more than Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, led an elected government for more than 18 years, he added. Modi has not only become the longest-serving non-Congress prime minister but he also has the longest tenure as head of an elected government, which includes his term of more than 12 years as Gujarat chief minister, among all PMs.

BJP sources pointed out on Friday that Modi's term first as chief minister and now as prime minister is over 18 years and 306 days as of now.

Nadda said Modi has been working day and night for the poor and deprived sections of society, besides women, farmers and youth since becoming prime minister more than six years back. It is a matter of immense pride for the BJP that Modi has become the longest serving non-Congress prime minister of the country, the BJP president said.

