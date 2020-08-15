Left Menu
Dhankhar asks people to create conducive atmosphere for polls

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to create an atmosphere so that elections can be held without any violence and set an example for the nation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:33 IST
"I appeal to everyone. Let's generate a climate so that we can give an example to the entire country that elections in West Bengal are most authentic, genuine free from any kind of violence," Dhankhar told reporters at an Independence Day programme at Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore. Image Credit: ANI

The governor, however, did not specify the election that he had in mind. The civic polls in 107 civic bodies in the state besides the Kolkata Municipal Corporation which was due in April this year have been postponed due to the pandemic.

The crucial state assembly election, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will seek to return to the office for the third straight time and BJP put up stiff opposition, is due in April-May 2021. "I have been trying for it right from day one and I can assure you this will happen. This is bound to happen. This is my Constitutional obligation.

"I am working harmoniously with everyone concerned to ensure that democratic fabric is not tainted. It is not strained, it is kept sublime," Dhankhar, who has been embroiled in several controversies with the state government since he took charge in July 2019, said.

