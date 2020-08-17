Trump says may hold memorial service for brother at White House on Friday
President Donald Trump said on Monday he was looking at having a memorial service for his late brother, Robert Trump, on Friday at the White House. So we will probably Friday afternoon have a small service in honor of my brother Robert." President Trump has campaign travel this week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:47 IST
President Donald Trump said on Monday he was looking at having a memorial service for his late brother, Robert Trump, on Friday at the White House. Robert Trump, 71, died on Saturday night at a hospital in New York of an undisclosed illness.
"We're looking at Friday and we may do just a small service here at the White House for my brother," Trump told reporters as he left the White House on a trip to Minnesota and Wisconsin. "I think he would be greatly honored. He loved our country so much," Trump said. "I think it would be appropriate. So we will probably Friday afternoon have a small service in honor of my brother Robert."
President Trump has campaign travel this week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Robert Trump
- White House
- New York
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
White House Chief of Staff Meadows says U.S. will hold election on Nov. 3 -CBS interview
White House says not optimistic on near-term deal for coronavirus relief bill
Pelosi says she has no confidence in White House coronavirus adviser Birx
U.S. coronavirus 'extraordinarily widespread', say White House experts
Lawmakers welcome TikTok U.S. sale as White House adviser raises concerns