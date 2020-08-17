Left Menu
BJP to take up Dhankhar's 'Raj Bhavan under surveillance' claim to central leadership

A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that Raj Bhavan was "under surveillance", BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that the issue will be taken up with the party's central leadership.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:14 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that Raj Bhavan was "under surveillance", BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that the issue will be taken up with the party's central leadership. Following a meeting with Dhankhar, Vijayvargiya said that he was told by Dhankhar about the extent of surveillance the Raj Bhawan was being subjected to.

"We will inform the central leadership of the party about the issue," the BJPs West Bengal minder told newspersons after the meeting held at Governor House here. Making a startling claim on Sunday, Dhankhar said that Raj Bhavan is under surveillance and the action undermines the sanctity of the institution. He, however, did not elaborate on the issue.

BJP leader Mukul Roy later demanded a full and impartial investigation into the "very serious allegation". Vijavargiya also said that he informed the governor of the killing of a BJP worker at Khanakul in Hooghly district on Independence Day allegedly by activists of the ruling TMC over hoisting of the national flag.

