Nadda hits out at Rahul Gandhi for sharing media report on PM CARES, calls it fake news

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on a media report shared by the latter regarding PM CARES.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:14 IST
BJP president JP Nadda (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on a media report shared by the latter regarding PM CARES. In a series of tweets, without mentioning any names, Nadda said, "This happens when the 'Prince of Incompetence' shares articles without even reading them. The RTI was filed to know details of other RTIs and this is maliciously spun by you as an attack on transparency. Well, it's natural given how your career is only based on spreading fake news."

"Your family's dubious legacy includes appropriating a permanent position in PMNRF and then diverting money from PMNRF into your family trusts. You and your mother also took money from the Chinese to hurt our national interest. Can anyone stoop lower?" tweeted Nadda. Accusing Rahul Gandhi of spreading fake news, the BJP president further said, "The entire nation has full faith in the PM and his initiatives. This faith was yet again visible with the massive support for PM CARES. Being the loser you are, you can only crib and spread fake news while the entire nation has joined hands in the fight against COVID-19."

Earlier in the day, citing a media report, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "PMCares for Right To Improbity." Yesterday, the Wayanad MP alleged that BJP and the RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in the country.

"BJP and RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook," Rahul Gandhi tweeted citing a media report on Sunday. (ANI)

