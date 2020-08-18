BJP leaders violated COVID-19 protocols at airport: MP Cong

The Madhya Pradesh Congress accused BJP leaders for violating COVID-19 protocols while welcoming former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday during his maiden visit to the city after becoming a Rajya Sabha member. BJP leaders openly violated physical distancing norms while welcoming Scindia, the opposition party said.

Pictures clearly show that BJP leaders, while welcoming Scindia at the airport, stood very close to each other and even jostled to give him bouquets, thereby flouting the standing operating procedure (SOP) in place to curb the coronavirus spread," MP Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla said in a release here. He said state minister Tulsi Silawat, a supporter of Scindia, too, went to the airport to receive the RS member despite the fact that he has returned home from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 just three days ago.

Shukla said doctors advice recovered patients to be in home isolation for a week after returning from hospitals. However, state BJP spokesman Umesh Sharma dismissed the Congress charges, saying the party strictly adhered to the COVID-19 guidelines.