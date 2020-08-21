Left Menu
Development News Edition

Had to turn to Twitter to make authorities act in case of killing of party worker's kin: Sr BJP MLA

The subsequent post mortem revealed that he died of a bullet injury, but the Lakhimpur Kheri police kept on dithering in taking action and arresting the accused in the case despite deceased’s brother knocking at every door for the last two months,” he said. "Ajit's brother Arvind knocked at every door but to no avail and when he came to me I sought the help from Radha Mohan Das Agarwal," he said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:00 IST
Had to turn to Twitter to make authorities act in case of killing of party worker's kin: Sr BJP MLA

Criticising the alleged police inaction in the killing of a BJP worker’s relative in celebratory firing in Lakhimpur Kheri nearly two months ago, a ruling party MLA on Friday said he had to take to Twitter to make authorities act in the case. Senior BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said he had to approach Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath through Twitter to apprise him of the police "inaction" when his five calls each to the state’s additional chief secretary and the police chief on August 17 remained unanswered.

Agarwal said the authorities assured him of the requisite action, only after he resorted to Twitter to lodge a complaint with the chief minister. “I deleted my tweets after the Lakhimpur Kheri police arrested the accused after lodging a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code,” Agarwal told PTI on phone.

“Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi and DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi both later told me that even the Kotwali SHO, Ajay Kumar Mishra, who has been dilly-dallying in the case, has been transferred to the district police lines,” said Agarwal. Agarwal, however, emphasised that his action should not be misconstrued as a protest against his party's government in the state.

“As a BJP MLA, I am with my party inside the assembly, but as a people’s representative, I am with the people outside the assembly,” he said. The case in which Agarwal had to intervene dated back to June 25 this year when brother-in-law Ajit Pratap Singh of BJP worker Mahendra Pratap Singh, suffered a bullet injury in celebratory firing during a marriage procession in his neighbourhood and died unnoticed by people.

“Ajit was standing in the balcony of his flat watching the wedding of his neighbour Mustafa's daughter. One Shanu Khan opened fire in celebration during the wedding when one bullet hit Ajit and he died,” said Mahendra Pratap Singh. “Ajit’s body kept lying in the balcony for two days before the killing was discovered. The subsequent post mortem revealed that he died of a bullet injury, but the Lakhimpur Kheri police kept on dithering in taking action and arresting the accused in the case despite deceased’s brother knocking at every door for the last two months,” he said.

"Ajit's brother Arvind knocked at every door but to no avail and when he came to me I sought the help from Radha Mohan Das Agarwal," he said. Lauding MLA Agarwal’s intervention in the case, he added, "Radha Mohan Das Agarwal is a great BJP worker as for a small party worker like me, he kept aside his position and stood by me.” PTI CORR SAB RAX RAX

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon enforces new partial lockdown in effort to curb COVID-19

Lebanon imposed a partial lockdown for two weeks starting on Friday in an effort to counter COVID-19 infections which have spiralled since the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port.The spread of COVID-19 is compounding the woes of a country...

Samsung's Galaxy S20 to get Note 20 features with new One UI update

Tech giant Samsung on Friday announced that it is rolling out the latest version of Samsungs One UI software for the Galaxy S20. According to The Verge, the software was announced by the company earlier this month along with the Galaxy Note...

Aditya Birla Health Insurance's premium income grows 73 pc in Jun quarter

Focus on traditional products and online sales has boosted the first quarter business of Aditya Birla Health Insurance&#160;by 73 per cent, and it hopes to continue to lead the industry growth during the current fiscal and reach break-even ...

Materials on record show Swapna Suresh's involvement in Gold Smuggling: Court

Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam has said that there are materials on record to show the involvement of Swapna Suresh in the Gold Smuggling. The court stated that the illegal activities of money laundering posed a great and serious thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020