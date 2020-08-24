Shiv Sena to submit memorandum to UP Governor seeking CBI probe in Chetan Chauhan's death
Shiv Sena will submit a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan's death. A delegation of Shiv Sena led by party's state unit chief Anil Singh, among others, will meet the Governor at 1 pm today to submit the memorandum.
Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh submitted a complaint to Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey to register an FIR against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government colleagues alleging that Chetan Chauhan died due to negligence of the State government. "Gave a complaint to the Commissioner of Police of Lucknow to register an FIR against Chief Minister Yogi ji and his government colleagues. Corona did not take Chetan Chauhan's life, but government negligence," Singh tweeted.Chauhan, was UP Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD). He passed away in Gurugram on August 16. He was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)
