Karnataka's Singham, former IPS Annamalai Kuppusamy set to join BJP today
Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy, also known as the Singham of Karnataka Police, said that he will join BJP today at party headquarters in Delhi.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:24 IST
Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy, also known as the Singham of Karnataka Police, said that he will join BJP today at party headquarters in Delhi.
As per the party, "an eminent personality" is set to join the BJP at 1 pm.
The joining would be in the presence of party General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP State President L Murugan.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Singham
- Karnataka
- Muralidhar Rao
- L Murugan
- IPS
- Karnataka Police
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
Loss in Karnataka due to floods and torrential so far is
Karnataka landslide: Search operation of four missing persons underway in Kodagu
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital. State govt.
Raped minor commits suicide in Karnataka's Dharwad district
Bangalore Chamber of Industry & Commerce unveils roadmap to make Karnataka a preferred investment destination