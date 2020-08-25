Left Menu
Karnataka's Singham, former IPS Annamalai Kuppusamy set to join BJP today

Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy, also known as the Singham of Karnataka Police, said that he will join BJP today at party headquarters in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:24 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy, also known as the Singham of Karnataka Police, said that he will join BJP today at party headquarters in Delhi.

As per the party, "an eminent personality" is set to join the BJP at 1 pm.

The joining would be in the presence of party General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP State President L Murugan.

