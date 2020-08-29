Some 21.6 million Americans watched Trump speech on last night of Republican convention -CNN

Some 21.6 million Americans watched Trump speech on last night of Republican convention -CNNReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-08-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 00:17 IST
Some 21.6 million Americans watched U.S. President Donald Trump on television as he gave his keynote speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention, CNN business reporter Brian Stelter said on Friday, citing preliminary ratings data.
The early estimates, which are expected to rise, were taken across nine television networks and do not include online viewers. The TV audience was lower than the 24.6 million-strong audience that watched Democratic challenger Joe Biden give his nomination acceptance speech a week ago at the Democratic National Convention, according to official Nielsen data.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Americans
- Joe Biden
- CNN
- Democratic
- Nielsen
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Hispanics, African Americans hit hard in U.S. COVID-19 hotspot counties, says CDC
Indian-Americans celebrate drive-thru Independence Day
Democrats' VP pick Kamala Harris evokes mixed reactions among Indian-Americans
ANALYSIS-As Democrats prepare to nominate Joe Biden, widespread fears about unfair election
Indian-Americans not happy with Kamala Harris as Democrats' VP pick