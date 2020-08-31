Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four more MLAs test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

A day before the Autumn Session of Assam Assembly, four more MLAs tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of legislators contracting the virus in the state to 24, a senior official said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-08-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 00:28 IST
Four more MLAs test positive for COVID-19 in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A day before the Autumn Session of Assam Assembly, four more MLAs tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of legislators contracting the virus in the state to 24, a senior official said. The reports of Naren Sonowal (AGP), Rituparna Baruah (BJP), Anwar Hussain Laskar (AIUDF) and Najrul Hoque (AIUDF) came out positive at a testing camp in the assembly, he said.

"Four MLAs tested positive on Sunday out of 32 lawmakers. The Health Department is making necessary arrangements for their treatment," Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary Mrigendra Kumar Deka told PTI. During the three-day testing camp in the assembly, a total of 24 people, including a journalist and five MLAs, have tested positive out of 431 samples, an official said.

BJP MLA Bir Bhadra Hagjer had tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday. Of the 24 legislators who have contracted the virus so far, 13 are from the BJP and five from its allies, including three from the AGP. The Assam Legislative Assembly has a total strength of 126 MLAs.

Assam Hill Areas Development Minister Sum Ronghang became the first minister of the BJP-led Assam government to be diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 25. The four-day Autumn Session will take place from August 31 with 50 per cent presence of the MLAs to maintain social distancing norms, Deka said.

"There will be supplementary grants and presentation of 19 bills in the session. Out of the four days, three days will have Question Hours. No visitors will be allowed," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather

The launch of next batch of satellites of SpaceXs Starlink project was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. According to SpaceX, the next launch could take place on Tuesday, September 1 from NASAs Ken...

United Airlines bids farewell to change fees in push for bookings

United Airlines said on Sunday it is permanently eliminating change fees on tickets for U.S. travel effective immediately, the latest effort by a U.S. airline to try to stimulate bookings hit by the coronavirus pandemic.Chicago-based United...

Dodgers set NL record for HRs in a month with Bellinger's blast

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three home runs in the first three innings of Sundays game against the host Texas Rangers to set a National League record for homers in a month with 57. Cody Bellinger slammed the record-breaking homer with a two...

Lebanese ambassador Adib poised to be designated PM

Lebanons ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is poised to be designated prime minister on Monday after winning the support of major parties to form a new government facing a crippling financial crisis and the aftermath of the Beirut port ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020