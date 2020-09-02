BJP candidate Syed Zafar Islam set to win RS bypoll from UP

Govind Narayan Shukla, general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Wednesday withdrew his candidature for by-elections to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state. Now only party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam is in the fray and is poised to win the seat.

Election officer Brijbhushan Dubey told ANI that Shukla had withdrawn his candidature. The withdrawal comes two days ahead of the last date for withdrawal of candidature on September 4. Dubey said that nomination papers submitted by Islam and Shukla were valid and nomination of independent candidate Mahesh Chandra Sharma was cancelled due to non-completion of formalities.

Sources said BJP had filed nomination of Dubey as Zafar Islam was unwell. The scrutiny of nominations took place today.

The election has been necessitated due to death of Amar Singh. (ANI)