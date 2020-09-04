BJP condemns Sena protests against Kangana
The BJP on Friday condemned ShivSena protests against actor Kangana Ranaut even as the formerdistanced itself from her remarks likening Mumbai to PoK andstating that she feared the metropolis' police more than themafia The women's wing of the Shiv Sena had carried outprotests against her in Mumbai and Thane, and had shoutedslogans as well as slippered her photographs and effigies Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' wifeAmruta Fadnavis said, "We may not agree with what someone hasto say, but we must defend the right to express in democracy!Freedom of speech, freedom of belief, freedom of movement,freedom of press-cannot b suppressed!PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:35 IST
Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' wifeAmruta Fadnavis said, "We may not agree with what someone hasto say, but we must defend the right to express in democracy!Freedom of speech, freedom of belief, freedom of movement,freedom of press-cannot b suppressed! We can have counterarguments but beating posters of critics with chappals is anew low." Former state minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar,meanwhile, said, "We completely disagree with Kangana'scomments about Mumbai and residents of this city. I also wantto ask Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut not to attack BJP from theshoulders of actor Ranaut." Earlier in the day, the women's unit of Thane ShivSena held a protest at the party's local headquarters 'AnandMath'.
