Trump to host Israel-United Arab Emirates deal signing ceremony on Sept. 15-senior White House official

Trump to host Israel-United Arab Emirates deal signing ceremony on Sept. 15-senior White House officialReuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 23:17 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a Sept. 15 signing ceremony for the historic diplomatic agreement normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a senior White House official said on Tuesday.
As part of the deal, announced at the White House on Aug. 13 following what officials said were 18 months of talks, the Gulf state agreed to normal relations with Israel, while Israel agreed to continue with plans to suspend its annexation of the West Bank.
